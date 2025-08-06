Current Salaries, City of Elgin Employees

NOTICE
In accordance with Section 19-1102 of the Nebraska State Statutes, the following employee job titles and their current salaries, as of August 1, 2025, corresponding to such titles, are hereby published as follows:
Mayor…………………….………………………………..$150.00/month
Council Members…….……….…………………………..$75.00/month
Mayor & Council……………..……………….$45.00 Special Meetings
City Clerk/Treasurer….……….………………………………..$21.04/hr
City Superintendent……………….……………………………$24.63/hr
Assistant Maintenance…………….…………………………..$21.84/hr
Co-Librarian………………………………………………$723.45/month
Swimming Pool Manager…………..……………..……………$19.25/hr
Asst. Pool Manager…………… ….. …………….Starting @ $18.25/hr
Lifeguards………………………………………….Starting @ $13.50/hr
Seasonal Employees………………………………..Starting @13.50/hr
City of Elgin
/s/ Kristin L. Childers, City Clerk
PUBLISH: August 6, 2024
ZNEZ