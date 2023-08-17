Council clears the way for September events

Summer can’t end without an Elgin Koed Group (EKG) celebration, right?

Plans were announced last week by Janna Schrunk that the group will, indeed, have an event to bring the community together again.

At last week’s meeting of the Elgin City Council, Schrunk asked on behalf of EKG for permission to close Cedar Street from First Street to Second Street (immediately south of the Elgin Community Center) starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 16.

The council approved the request for the street to be closed so EKG can have a ‘putt putt’ golf event/Husker game watch party. That evening the Huskers will hold their home opener against Northern Illinois. The game will start at 6 p.m.

To coincide with the street closing, the council approved a special designated liquor license for the organization.

September 16 promises to be a busy day in the community. A gospel festival will be held at Elgin City Park, organized by pastor Jonathan Braden of the Elgin Christian Community Church (ECC). City Clerk Kristin Childers said he shared with her the festival will feature Christian music and, likely, guest speakers.

The festival will begin no earlier than noon and is expected to go to dark.

The council acted on an agenda item involving two events scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10.

Approval was given for the annual “Show & Shine” car show organized by Duane Esau. It will be held on the south side of Elgin City Park.

The car show is held at the same time as “Treasures in the Park” put on annually by the Young N’ Lively organization.

September promises to be a busy month in Elgin!