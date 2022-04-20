Commissioners learn more on proposed carbon Pipeline

A company seeking to transport carbon all the way to North Dakota appeared before the Antelope County Commissioners last week.

Jimmy Powell, chief operating officer for Summit Carbon Solutions, presented information about establishing a six-inch pipeline through the county as part of a multi-billion dollar project to create the world’s largest carbon capture and storage project.

According to published reports from the company, the pipeline project is a partnership among Midwest Carbon Solutions and 31 ethanol facilities in the upper Midwest.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) will be captured from the ethanol plants and piped to North Dakota, where it will be permanently stored a mile underground. And it would:

