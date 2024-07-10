City to assist lifeguards with Red Cross fees

In a move which could have long-lasting benefits to the Elgin Swimming Pool, the council approved paying for Red Cross lessons for new lifeguards.

On a 4-0 vote, the council approved paying one-half the cost of the lessons for new lifeguards who work a minimum of 60 hours during the summer at the pool.

As part of the motion, if those lifeguards come back next summer and work a minimum of 60 hours, they will have the second half of the lessons paid for.

Casee Kittelson, mother of one of the four new lifeguards at the pool this summer, said with the weather this summer and the new lifeguards being paid minimum wage, they just weren’t making much money when having to pay for the Red Cross lessons (approximately $180) out of their own pockets.

She suggested the change, noting how other towns have used that plan to help keep help for more than one summer.