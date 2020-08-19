City of Elgin Proceedings

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

August 3, 2020

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Duane Miller and Jim Kittelson.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

July regular and special meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 172.18; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.48; Prudential, retirement, 674.87; US Treasury, tax, 4825.72; APPEARA, su, 45.84; Bank of Elgin, ins, 3000.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 72.94; Dean’s Market, su, 8.17; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 1050.00; The Elgin Review, print, 81.57; Brenda Reikofski, maint, 110.50; NE Municipal Clerks, train, 50.00; Municipal Code Services, se, 240.00; League of Nebraska Municipalities, dues, 1550.00; Payroll, 4380.71

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 4857.76; Street Fund: 10000.00; Youth Fund: 1500.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1163.53; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.22; Elgin One Stop, su, 206.19; Black Hills Energy, se, 30.95; Midwest Electrical Services, capital outlay, 40, 000.00; Hometown Station, fuel, 238.58; Randy Henn, su, 60.00; B & S Concrete, rep & main, 4718.00; Elgin Equipment & Machine, rep & main, 134.30; Sapp Bros Petroleum, fuel, 116.44; Payroll, 1365.12

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1143.25; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.21; Great Plains Communications, se, 46.66; NE Health Lab, test, 33.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 20.98; Adam Pofahl, return, 47.08; Municipal Supply, su, 4709.04; Sargent Drilling, rep & main, 2019.33; Randy Henn, su, 60.00; Rutjens Construction, capital outlay & repairs, 534, 297.64; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 7124.87; Midwest Electrical Services, rep & main, 2513.00; US Post Office, su, 26.75; To Adam Pofahl Account, return on account, 152.92; To Scott Becker Account, return on account, 100.00; Antelope County Clerk, se, 154.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 0.63; Payroll, 2730.24

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 837.35; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.18; Iowa Pump Works, rep & main, 3210.86; Payroll, 1022.83

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 140.03; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.58; APPEARA, su, 45.84; Black Hills Energy, se, 64.85; Elgin Insurance Services, insurance, 1965.60

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00, Dwain’s Security, rep & maint, 855.00; Bank of Elgin, return ck, 15.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4927.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 616.77; Black Hills Energy, se, 972.80; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.55; Elgin One Stop, su, 13.71; Dean’s Market, su, 22.49; K & T Central Plains Plumbing, maint, 92.21; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 130.89; Payroll, 7200.67

PARK: ERPPD, se, 510.81; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 207.98; Elgin One Stop, su, 64.97; B & S Concrete, rep & main, 864.00; Arbor View Farm, su, 800.00; Payroll, 372.16

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 89.45; Amazon, bks, 206.67; Black Hills Energy, se, 34.63; Great Plains Communications, se, 178.72; Dianne Gunderson, su, 77.58; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 86.53; Elgin Baseball Boosters, donation, 1500.00

RESCUE UNIT: Quick Med Claims, se, 103.56; Stryker, se, 342.00; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 114.51

Car Show on Oak Street on September 13, 2020

Treasures in the Park on September 13, 2020

Rutjens third payment for water system improvements

Advertise for bids pending fire marshal approval for library addition

Sign Interlocal Agreement for Antelope County and Antelope County Library Association

Signed Resolution 2020-3 ratifying the Governor’s Executive Order waiving certain provisions of the open meetings act

New website: www.elginnebraska.org

New City Hall office hours 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. effective August 17, 2020

September Regular Meeting Date September 3, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Budget workshop August 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Approve Jake Schwarting to Fire Department

Repairs to Well 77-1

Building permits: Colton Whitney, Stan Bode, Trent Ostransky, Dean Schrage, Don Moser

The following agenda items were discussed:

Water main update

Library annual update

Replacing hydrant at 408 S 2nd St.

Grant to add waterlines to gWorks

3 cited for not licensing dogs

Send nuisance letters to properties needing cleaned up

Removal of abandoned vehicles

Easements for waterline project are being re-done

Recycling dumpsters

Trees needing trimmed

Keeping the old light poles as replacements

Drainage options on Westridge Dr.

Pool report

Pool closing date is August 9, 2020

Next regular meeting will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:00 p.m. PUBLISH: August 12, 2020

ZNEZ