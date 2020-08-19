City of Elgin Proceedings

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL
Proceedings
August 3, 2020
The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.
Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.
Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Duane Miller and Jim Kittelson.
The following agenda items were approved:
July regular and special meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.
GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 172.18; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.48; Prudential, retirement, 674.87; US Treasury, tax, 4825.72; APPEARA, su, 45.84; Bank of Elgin, ins, 3000.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 72.94; Dean’s Market, su, 8.17; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 1050.00; The Elgin Review, print, 81.57; Brenda Reikofski, maint, 110.50; NE Municipal Clerks, train, 50.00; Municipal Code Services, se, 240.00; League of Nebraska Municipalities, dues, 1550.00; Payroll, 4380.71
SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 4857.76; Street Fund: 10000.00; Youth Fund: 1500.00
STREET: ERPPD, se, 1163.53; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.22; Elgin One Stop, su, 206.19; Black Hills Energy, se, 30.95; Midwest Electrical Services, capital outlay, 40, 000.00; Hometown Station, fuel, 238.58; Randy Henn, su, 60.00; B & S Concrete, rep & main, 4718.00; Elgin Equipment & Machine, rep & main, 134.30; Sapp Bros Petroleum, fuel, 116.44; Payroll, 1365.12
WATER: ERPPD, se, 1143.25; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.21; Great Plains Communications, se, 46.66; NE Health Lab, test, 33.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 20.98; Adam Pofahl, return, 47.08; Municipal Supply, su, 4709.04; Sargent Drilling, rep & main, 2019.33; Randy Henn, su, 60.00; Rutjens Construction, capital outlay & repairs, 534, 297.64; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 7124.87; Midwest Electrical Services, rep & main, 2513.00; US Post Office, su, 26.75; To Adam Pofahl Account, return on account, 152.92; To Scott Becker Account, return on account, 100.00; Antelope County Clerk, se, 154.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 0.63; Payroll, 2730.24
SEWER: ERPPD, se, 837.35; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.18; Iowa Pump Works, rep & main, 3210.86; Payroll, 1022.83
FIRE: ERPPD, se, 140.03; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.58; APPEARA, su, 45.84; Black Hills Energy, se, 64.85; Elgin Insurance Services, insurance, 1965.60
POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00, Dwain’s Security, rep & maint, 855.00; Bank of Elgin, return ck, 15.00
TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4927.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00
POOL: ERPPD, se, 616.77; Black Hills Energy, se, 972.80; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.55; Elgin One Stop, su, 13.71; Dean’s Market, su, 22.49; K & T Central Plains Plumbing, maint, 92.21; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 130.89; Payroll, 7200.67
PARK: ERPPD, se, 510.81; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 207.98; Elgin One Stop, su, 64.97; B & S Concrete, rep & main, 864.00; Arbor View Farm, su, 800.00; Payroll, 372.16
LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 89.45; Amazon, bks, 206.67; Black Hills Energy, se, 34.63; Great Plains Communications, se, 178.72; Dianne Gunderson, su, 77.58; Payroll, 1134.84
YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 86.53; Elgin Baseball Boosters, donation, 1500.00
RESCUE UNIT: Quick Med Claims, se, 103.56; Stryker, se, 342.00; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 114.51
Car Show on Oak Street on September 13, 2020
Treasures in the Park on September 13, 2020
Rutjens third payment for water system improvements
Advertise for bids pending fire marshal approval for library addition
Sign Interlocal Agreement for Antelope County and Antelope County Library Association
Signed Resolution 2020-3 ratifying the Governor’s Executive Order waiving certain provisions of the open meetings act
New website: www.elginnebraska.org
New City Hall office hours 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. effective August 17, 2020
September Regular Meeting Date September 3, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
Budget workshop August 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Approve Jake Schwarting to Fire Department
Repairs to Well 77-1
Building permits: Colton Whitney, Stan Bode, Trent Ostransky, Dean Schrage, Don Moser
The following agenda items were discussed:
Water main update
Library annual update
Replacing hydrant at 408 S 2nd St.
Grant to add waterlines to gWorks
3 cited for not licensing dogs
Send nuisance letters to properties needing cleaned up
Removal of abandoned vehicles
Easements for waterline project are being re-done
Recycling dumpsters
Trees needing trimmed
Keeping the old light poles as replacements
Drainage options on Westridge Dr.
Pool report
Pool closing date is August 9, 2020
Next regular meeting will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020
Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:00 p.m. PUBLISH: August 12, 2020
