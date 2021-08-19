Celebration of Life Saturday for Victoria Marshall

Victoria Ann Elliott Marshall

A Celebration of Life for Victoria Ann Elliott Marshall will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at The Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church in Niobrara, NE with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be at The L’eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara. And, a visitation will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Victoria “Vickie” Ann Elliott embraced the Lord’s loving arms on August 16, 2021 at The Josie Harper Hospice House surrounded by her family, at the age of 68 years young after a three year fight with lung cancer. Victoria always uniquely said to anyone prior to this fight and even during, “I Love Life!” She very bravely ran the life race and it is now time for her to peacefully rest.

Victoria was born November 27, 1952 in Fremont, NE to Mary Grovenburg Elliott and James Lloyd Elliott. Victoria attended Foothill High School in Sacramento, CA. During that time due to her excellent sprinting skills in the 4 by 100 relay and 50 yard dash, she won a spot on the private girls Sacramento track team Will’s Spikettes, which coached many Olympic athletes (at a time when girls could not even participate in high school sports). She had several sprint times that would have qualified her for a spot in The Olympics until she broke her collarbone right before the Olympic trials. She and her family moved back to their hometown of Tekamah, NE where she attended Tekamah-Herman High School. On December 21, 1969, Victoria united in marriage to Douglas Allen Vogler. To this union were born two children, Heather Marie and Teresa Ann. Being a mother was her childhood dream and greatest joy in life. Victoria began her early adulthood as a proud stay at home mother and farm wife in Tekamah, NE. Victoria was always fearless in wanting to learn new skills to remain hardworking and to help others. She waitressed at the local café, learned to drive a tractor, hoed beans and was a crew boss for a corn detasseling team during the summers. She loved playing in the “kiddie” pool with the girls and spending time with her best friends The Oligmueller Family and singing/dancing to The Supremes, Franki Valli, Disco and her beloved Tom Jones.

On June 17, 1989, Victoria united in marriage to the late Craig Douglas Marshall. To this union was born one child, Ciera Ilene. With her late husband Craig she resided in Tekamah, Broken Bow, Elgin, Stapleton and Niobrara enjoying being a mother to her “Baby Girl Ciera Ilene” and as a supportive wife of an educator/school principal while also holding more than one simultaneous job. They enjoyed taking yearly vacations to The Hart Ranch in SD, zoo trips and attending Husker football games. She had a commercial/residential cleaning business plus delivered the local news on The AM 84 local radio show. She was an activities director and environmental services coordinator at The Tekamah Nursing Center plus the toys/sporting goods manager at the Broken Bow Gibson’s Store. She also was a lunch/classroom/cleaning aide at Elgin and Stapleton Schools while also providing mowing service to the Elgin Cemetery. In 2017 she retired from Moody Motor Company. She was a body shop assistant, which led to her restoring her 1974 Corvette Stingray that she enjoyed taking to various car shows and proudly winning many awards. And, she was also the receptionist/public relations.

Victoria began her courtship with her special partner Paul Hughes on July 4, 2013. They were spending her last few years of retirement by enjoying the daily wildlife encounters, taking jeep rides and camping on their beautiful horse and clear creek acreage “The Redneck Riviera” in Columbus, NE with frequent visits from “their girls and grandkids.” And, they enjoyed participating in area cowboy and mountain men civil war reenactments plus she was proud of obtaining her concealed handgun permit. Victoria was a wonderful cook, loved interior decorating and took pride in a pristinely clean well organized home. She will best be remembered as a loving “Mommy/Mom/Mama, Grammy” and friend. She was admired for her constant smile, can do optimism, joke and story telling, pranks on her work colleagues, creativity, wit, compassion and endless generosity.

Victoria was also a leader in her communities. Her church families across the state were extremely important to her and in particular Pastor Martha Atkins and The Niobrara Lutheran Evangelical Church; plus, she was an ordained minister ~ conducting several weddings. She served on several church and youth group councils including a mission trip for Hurricane Katrina. She was an American Red Cross Family Services Emergency Assistance Responder who organized blood drives, house fire and water shortages. She was an advocate of advancing girls life skills and womens’ professional skills as a Brownie Troop Leader and Evening Women’s Club member.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Grovenburg Elliott, grandmother Mary Marie Bies Elliott, grandfather Victor Elliott, mother in law Patricia Harmon Hughes, father in law Eldon Marshall, husband Craig Marshall and best friend Patricia Hawkins Oligmueller.

She is survived by her special partner Paul Hughes of Columbus; father James Elliott of Niobrara, mother in law Carole Marshall of Stapleton, father in law Howard Hughes of Columbus, daughter Heather and husband Sam of Omaha; daughter Teresa and husband Pat of Tekamah, and their children Alivia, Ethan, Julianna, Lukus, Thomas and Savannah; and daughter Ciera and husband Kyle of Sioux Falls, SD and their children Layla, Ellianna, Noah and Remington.

To honor Victoria’s hope for a lung cancer cure and per her daughter Ciera’s request for those who may have the “Faith Over Fear Luke 1:37” cancer cure fundraiser t-shirts ~ please wear them in her honor.

Per Victoria’s request ~ In lieu of flowers and plants please kindly send a memorial to The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for children’s cancer research by mailing to: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 381065 OR via the website: stjude.org

