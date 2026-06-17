Capler, Stuhr presented ‘Quilts of Honor’ at Flag Day Ceremony

Awash in the colors of red, white and blue, Elgin observed Flag Day with a program outside Elgin Public Library.

The program featured the awarding of two ‘Quilts of Valor’ as well as patriotic readings from Anna Stuhr, Tom Dwyer and Elgin co-librarians Dianne Gunderson and Barb Bode.

First to be presented a quilt was Fred Capler. Now living in Norfolk, Capler was back in Elgin surrounded by family as the quilt was placed around him. Capler served in the US Army from 1950 to 1953, part of that time was spent in Korea.

The second quilt presentation was made to John Stuhr. Family were present and gathered around him as the quilt was placed around his shoulders. He served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959

The presentation of ‘Quilts of Valor’ began in 2003 and represents honor, freedom and comfort. Chosen veterans are awarded the quilt as a way to honor them for their service to our country. “Freedom is recognized because we know how freedom is not free. The cost of freedom is the dedication of lives of men and women. Finally, the quilt is for comfort. The quilt contains three layers, the last layer is the bunt layer (cover). It represents the strength of the recipients, the support of their families, our communities and our nation” stated during the program.

More than 70 persons looked on during the program which lasted approximately 45 minutes. Festivities began with all reciting the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ led by Julie Dwyer.

Miss Stuhr, read her essay on patriotism written earlier in the year which was judged the best in the district essay competition. It was then submitted at the state level where she placed second.

Noting that it was once said that patriotism is like charity it begins at home. “Serving your country is one way to show patriotism and support for our country,” Stuhr said as she went on to list various ways to serve here at home. “We can honor those who give us our freedom.”

Librarians’ Gunderson and Bode spoke about the meaning of Old Glory.

The name Old Glory is credited to Captain William Driver during the American Civil War. They then spoke of how the flag has evolved, in particular how as an Ohio high school student designed a 50-star flag for a history project. The layout was adopted by Congress in 1960 and has not been altered for more than 60 years.

Then it was Dwyer’s turn to speak. A U.S. Army veteran, he spoke of where the flag has been as part of our history as nation.

“I personally am inspired to once again see American-flagged vessels exploring our solar system,” he said, most recently on the Artemis Two mission to the moon in April.

“Our flag is the symbol of our great country and of the great Americans, past and present, that define it. I say, without equivocation, that the United State has been and continues to be a force of great good in our world. Patriotism for such a nation is not vice but a virtue, and I am proud to salute our flag.”

At the start of the program, Legion Commander Gary Hoefer noted how one of the flags which was turned in today came from Allen Kluthe. It was the flag that flew over three of his sons – Leigh, David and Corey.

“Al, we thank you for your sons’ service,” Hoefer said.

As part of the observance, old flags no longer in good shape were put into a basket to formally be burned at a later date.

Many of the attendees donated cans of coffee which will be taken to the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Capler quilt of valor