Brian Borer, 61

Brian L. Borer, 61 of Lawton, OK died on Wednesday May 20, 2026 at Oklahoma University Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK.

Military Funeral Honors and committal service was held on Monday June 1st 2026 at 2 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery near Elgin, OK.

Funeral services are provided by Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Lawton, OK.

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Brian was born November 24 1964 to Lawrence and Helen (Ketteler) Borer in Albion, NE. Brian graduated in 1983 from Pope John Catholic High School in Elgin, NE.

Soon after graduation he enlisted in the Army 82nd Airborne jump school in Fort Benning, GA. He jumped into many countries with his time with the 82nd where he obtained Jump Master Status.

While in the 82nd Airborne he married Donna (Taylor) February 7th 1987 in Dillion, SC. To that union was born children Heather and Tony. He then re-enlisted to the military police with the 82nd Airborne and did security at the Pentagon under General Colin Powell. He was then deployed as security in Panama for the head of the Southern Command.

For his re-enlistment for the 3rd time he went to warrant officer training that took him all over the world.

Brian retired in 2005 with 21 plus years of continuous service at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Three.

After retirement he continued to work for 16 years for a Military Contractor, training Senior Military Officers all over the world. His last eight working years were as a Government Civilian employee at Fort Sill, OK.

Throughout his career he acquired many accolades which include the Bronze Star, Joint Service Commendation Medal, NATO medal, Joint service achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation (Army-Airforce) and many more.

Brian is survived by his wife Donna of Lawton. Two children Heather Zeigler and Tony (Amanda) Borer both of Lawton. Two grandchildren Aliyana (Heather) and Jasper and another grandson due in September (Tony) all of Lawton, OK. Brother Jeff (Val) Borer of Norfolk, NE, Sister Jolene (Matt) Weinandt of Wynot, NE, and Brother Les (Rachelle) Borer of Norfolk, NE. Sister in-law Judy Taylor and Brother in-law Jeff Taylor of South Carolina. And Many Uncles, Aunts, Nephews and Nieces.

Brain was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Helen Borer and In-Laws Irene and Walter Taylor. Sister in-law Letha Taylor.