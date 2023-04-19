‘Big Honor’ bestowed to Elgin’s Chris Redding

Chris Redding, Elgin, has earned the prestigious 2023 Nebraska 4-H Outstanding Adult Volunteer Award, according to an announcement last week by Nebraska 4-H.

Redding, a volunteer adult leader of the Way Out West 4-H Club, which meets in the Park Center Congregational UCC Church west of Elgin, helped launch the club 27 years ago. She is one of 11 adult leaders to win this award. One award is given in each of the 11 Nebraska Extension Engagement Zones. She will be celebrated during both the Nebraska State and Antelope County Fairs later this year. Details are in process.

About the award, Jill Goedeken, 4-H Professional Development and Volunteer Extension Educator said, “All across the state, Nebraska 4-H volunteers do incredible work to provide opportunities for our youth. These volunteers generously give their time, energy, and creativity to help develop the next generation of leaders, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize their contributions.”

At the State Fair, a multi-generation family, a youth volunteer, and volunteers who have served less than three years in their local 4-H community also will be recognized. Redding’s award is for current volunteers who have served more than four years in their local 4-H community. Across all the award categories, Redding is the sole winner from Antelope County.

For more, see this week’s Elgin Review.