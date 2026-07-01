Bells will ring in Elgin on Independence Day

Elgin will join communities across the nation this Saturday, July 4, to observe Independence Day in a unique way.

‘Sounds of Liberty’ will be observed across the country as one of many events to celebrate our great country’s 250th birthday.

Beginning at 1 p.m. CDT, bells will be rung from Maine to Hawaii and all points in between.

Locally, Elgin’s participation is being organized by Elgin Review Co-Publisher Lynell Morgan. She said bells at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Elgin Community Christian Church and Trinity Lutheran have agreed to participate in the nationwide event (Park Center’s church bell is broken at this time). Churches will ring their bells 13 times in recognition of the 13 colonies which made up the United States in 1776.

Also, Joe Meis has agreed to ring one of the bells which makes up the collection of bells at the former home of Jim Meis.

“Here’s an opportunity for Elgin to join other towns and communities across the country observing our independence,” Morgan said about the event. She said Meis, as well as representatives of each of the churches, were eager to participate in the event when asked.

This isn’t the first time Elgin’s bells have been rung as part of a nationwide celebration.

Fifty years ago, during the nation’s bicentennial, church bells rang here and across the country as part of a coordinated event.