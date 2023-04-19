Bank of Elgin supports new 4-H youth enrichment center

Thursday morning was another big day for donations as The Bank of Elgin again showed their support for 4-H. The bank donated $5,000 to the fundraising campaign to build an Antelope County 4-H Youth Enrichment Building. Fundraising committee members Anne Meis (l) and Paige Ringhoff hold the check, surrounded by bank employees (front row, l-r) Deb Tharnish, Lori Beckman, Anne Parks, Traci Beckman and Samantha Stoltz. Back row: Susan Kallhoff, Michael Moser and Gary Arehart. The fund drive has surpassed the $300,000 mark in donations. Their goal is to raise $400,000.