Antique tractors take center stage this weekend

The 41st annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor & Horse Plowing Bee will be held this Friday thru Sunday, August 25-27.

Held in conjunction with Rae Valley Old Thresher’s Reunion, events kickoff with the Tractor Cade. Beginning at Creston, the parade of vintage tractors should arrive around 5 p.m.

One of the highlights Saturday will be the steak fry at 5:30 p.m.

A popular event on Sunday is ‘Tractor Talk with Randy Pelster’ held at 11 a.m. Antique tractor plowing will start at 1 p.m. For more information, see the ad in this week’s issue of The Elgin Review.