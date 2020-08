Antelope County Commissioners Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 11th, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Correspondence was reviewed. July’s Clerk of the District Court, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous & Fund Balance Reports, Sheriffs Fee Report was reviewed.

Approved payroll and vendor claims.

GENERAL: ACCOUNTS MGT INC, garn 486.51; AMERICAN FAM LIFE ASSUR, ins 1,428.64; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ret 15,127.05; ANTELOPE CO COURT, ex 153.00; APPEARA, ex 40.38; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECH, ex 260.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 372.62; BLACKBURN MFG, ex 98.00; BCBS, ins 65,227.50; BOMGAARS, ex 10.47; BOMGAARS, ex 62.23; BUFFALO CO COURT, garn 404.90; CARNEY LAW, ex 6,456.24; CASEY’S, ex 1,212.96; CITY OF NELIGH, ut 4,733.31; CITY OF NELIGH-REC, ut 250.00; CLEARFLY COMM, ut 147.12; CORNER SERVICE & TIRE, ex 64.75; CORNHUSKER STATE INDUSTRIES, ex 192.00; CUBBY’S, ex 1,230.50; DAS STATE ACCTNG, ex 448.00; DOLLAR GENERAL, ex 29.25; DUSTY’S, ex 104.80; EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS, ex 1,299.02; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 215.60; ELGIN REVIEW, ex 530.63; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, ex 1,056.52; FED W/H, fed taxes 9,670.24; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 1,254.16; FLOOR MAINTENENCE, ex 213.53; GREAT PLAINS COMM, ut 472.61; HI-WAY MART, ex 70.25; HOMETOWN STATION, ex 79.66; JACK’S UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT, ex 938.80; JONNY DODGE, ex 97.49; K & S DOOR (OVERHEAD DOOR), ex 144.25; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 64.20; MADISON CO TREASURER, ex 16,830.98; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 42.59; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 1.89; LEO MARKET, ex 138.46; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS, ex 122.00; MIPS, ex 750.49; MIPS, ex 318.65; NE DEPT OF REV, state tax 4,339.48; NE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES, ex 186.00; NELIGH AUTO & MACHINE, ex 22.99; NELIGH POSTMASTER, ex 150.00; VSP-NACO VISION, ins 588.24; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA JUVENILE, ex 701.25; BRUCE OFE, ex 9.00; OFFICE DEPOT, ex 59.21; ONE OFFICE SOLUTION, ex 147.30; WILLIAM OUREN, ex 75.00; LISA PAYNE, ex 31.92; PETTY CASH (COUNTY SHERIFF), ex 11.00; PHYSICIANS LAB, ex 2,415.00; PINNACLE BANK, ex 521.47; PITNEY BOWES, ex 246.49; PITZER DIGITAL, ex 563.18; QUILL CORP, ex 14.99; ROYAL ONE STOP, ex 63.00; SCHROEDER LAND SURVEYING, ex 720.00; WEX BANK, ex 406.30; SS, 21,277.18; BRITTANY SPIEKER, ex 80.25; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 2,029.50; CHUCK THIEMANN, ex 60.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 7.67; ULINE SHIPPING SUPPLY SPECIALISTS, ex 136.41; US CELL, ut 579.19; ANTELOPE CO TREAS, ex 300,000.00; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, ins 447.22; WAYNE CO TREASURER, ex 5,178.41; WHEELER CO COURT, ex 5.50; ZEE MEDICAL SERVICE, ex 61.40; 319 GRAPHICS & T’S, ex 71.96; DOERR & KLEIN, ex 2,617.80;

ROAD\BRIDGE: A & R CONSTRUCTION, ex 3,662.50; AKRS, ex 182.76; AMERICAN FAM LIFE ASSUR, ins 181.87; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 10,681.63; AMH, ex 145.00; B’S ENTERPRISES, ex 3,840.00; BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS, ex 413.95; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ex 187.21; BCBS, ins 29,047.22; BOMGAARS, ex 918.60; CARHART LUMBER, ex 49.99; CARQUEST OF NELIGH, ex 228.17; CASEY’S, ex 108.04; CITY OF NELIGH, ut 26.00; CITY OF TILDEN, ut 68.85; COLONIAL LIFE & ACCIDENT INS, ins 18.00; BANK OF AMERICA LOCKBOX SVC, ut 177.75; CUBBY’S, ex 427.57; CUSTOM TRUCK LEASING, ex 4,558.21; D & M MACHINERY, ex 27.59; DINKEL IMP, ex 431.94; DUSTY’S, ex 106.62; ELKHORN RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 473.34; EMME SAND & GRAVEL, ex 39,562.83; FARMER’S PRIDE, ex 14,840.51; FED W/H, fed taxes 7,561.58; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 504.16; FRONTIER COMM, ut 269.14; GREAT PLAINS COMM, ut 266.34; HEARTLAND HYDRAULICS, ex 213.09; HOMETOWN STATION, ex 2,959.31; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, ex 197.78; JOEL SINCLAIR, ex 5,198.10; JEO CONSULTING GROUP, ex 6,423.75; JONNY DODGE, ex 1,038.81; K & S DOOR (OVERHEAD DOOR), ex 729.75; KAYTON INTNL, ex 272.25; KELLY SUPPLY CO, ex 272.25; KIMBALL-MIDWEST, ex 103.18; LAWSON PRODUCTS, ex 322.14; LAZY T TIRE & IMPLEMENT, ex 9.86; LIBERTY NTL, ins 70.92; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC, ex 3,283.54; MADISON NTL LIFE, ins 38.94; MATTEO SAND & GRAVEL, ex 6,678.51; MTS TREE SVC, ex 1,500.00; MITTEIS GRAVEL, ex 16,519.08; MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP, ex 1,335.71; NE DEPT OF REV, state tax 3,220.66; NE PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 129.91; NELIGH AUTO & MACHINE, ex 106.54; VSP-NACO VISION, ins 270.19; NMC EXCHANGE, ex 2,704.29; NDPPD, ut 161.45; NORTHEAST NE TELEPHONE CO, ut 75.87; ORCHARD LUMBER, ex 56.45; ORVAL’S AUTO SVC, ex 823.75; PETERBILT OF NORFOLK, ex 300.17; QUALITY IRON & METAL, ex 67.00; REINKE’S FARM & CITY SERVICE, ex 3.72; ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY & SUPPLY, ex 14,464.82; ROYAL ONE STOP, ex 183.00; RUTJENS CONSTRUCTION, ex 556.25; SAPP BROTHER PETROLEUM, ex 287.33; WEX BANK, ex 233.15; SS, 15,345.84; STARKEY, ROBERT, ex 59.50; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 92.72; SWITZER WELDING, ex 496.00; JOHN R THIELE, ex 500.00; TINSLEY GRAIN, ex 4,050.40; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK, ut 46.50; WASHINGTON NTL INS CO, ins 302.80; 319 GRAPHICS & T’S, ex 285.80; SHOTKOSKI ENTERPRISES, ex 1,453.08; QUICK SERVE OIL CO, ex 2,303.72;

COUNTY VISITORS PROMOTION FUND: ORCHARD COMMUNITY CLUB, ex 300.00;

COUNTY VISITORS IMPROVEMENT FUND: CLEARWATER FIRE DEPARTMENT, ex 300.00; YOUNG N LIVELY, ex 215.00;

REAPPRAISAL: QUILL CORP, ex 17.19;

REGISTER OF DEEDS: MIPS, ex 328.89;

VETERANS AID: ANTELOPE CO VETERANS SVC OFFICE, ex 423.16;

DISASTER 2010 FLOOD: JEO CONSULTING GROUP, ex 1,498.75;

LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER: APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECH, ex 2,110.44; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 910.58; CULLIGAN OF NORFOLK, ex 74.50; DOLLAR GENERAL, ex 9.05; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SVC, ex 242.00; HILAND DAIRY, ex 336.69; PLATTE CO DETENTION FACILITY, ex 1,200.00; POLLOCK REDI MIX, ex 347.00; JESSICA SHAVER, ex 75.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 1,001.55;

COMMISSARY-LAW ENFORCEMENT: BOB BARKER CO, ex 969.82; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 91.66; COMBINED PUBLIC COMM, ex 1,375.00; KEEFE SUPPLY CO, ex 185.28; MAHASKA, ex 600.00; PINNACLE BANK, ex 291.51; K & T CENTRAL PLAINS, ex 188.44;

BUILDING: POLLOCK REDI MIX, ex 943.00.

Minutes from August 4th, 2020 BOC and August 4th, 2020 BOE meetings were approved.

Met as Executive Session regarding employee review.

Approved one (1) Promotional Grant.

Approved Preliminary Budget Requests resolution.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved Lot split.

Office Inventories were submitted.

Approved funding for Antelope County Library Association.

Impound lot items and other items for auction.

Quarterly Jail Inspections completed.

Approved moving jury selection to larger venue.

NDOR resolution regarding project in southern Antelope County was approved.

Authorized payment of Township Claim.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved one (1) underground permit. Set date for 1&6 Year Plan. Discussed truck bids. Award pavement project.

Budget discussion, no action.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 19, 2020

ZNEZ