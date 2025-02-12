Antelope Country may offer dispatch service to Wheeler County

Antelope County could soon handle dispatcher responsibilities for the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Department.

Last week at the county commissioners’ meeting in Neligh, Antelope County Sheriff Robert Moore said he has had discussions with Region 26 and Wheeler County Sheriff’s office about assuming dispatch duties.

Moore told commissioners it is very doable and would be no additional financial cost to Antelope County. He estimated the number of radio calls for Wheeler County is less than a quarter of the volume which Antelope County has.

