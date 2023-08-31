A new chapter in fandom has begun

Working together and with the support of local businesses, how fans enjoy sports and fine arts is stepping into a new era.

Elgin Public Schools and Pope John/St. Boniface schools have entered into a joint arrangement whereby the afore-mentioned activities will now be able to be viewed on livestream by parents and fans alike.

Utilizing hudl cameras and software, activities at Elgin Field, the EPS and St. Boniface gymnasiums are being set up to livestream games and other activities. Set up as Elgin/Pope John, the hudl cameras can be accessed through the company’s website.

While it gives the fans the opportunity to view clear livestreams from the comfort of their home or business, there’s another benefit.

The hudl experience provides coaches and athletes a means to review and improve by watching game coverage.

Making this all possible were the generous donations from Applied Connective Technologies, Bank of Elgin, Bar U Farms, Coffeehouse Cafe, CVA, Dean’s Market, Elgin Hardware & More, Elgin One Stop & Sleepin’ Inn, Insurance Mart – Janet Koinzan & Tracey Schindler, Jordan Schindler Heating & Air, Park Center Daycare, Pioneer Seeds – John Starman, The Elgin Review and Town & Country Vet Clinic for business sponsors for new cameras so activities can be livestreamed. In return, the will be given advertising on the platform. Together, these businesses contributed $9,000.

The District #18 Board of Education discussed the idea for several months, approving the plan at its August meeting. Pope John was approached about the idea and they, too, gave the go-ahead in August. Officials from both schools then contacted businesses asking for donations.

For information on how to access the link, see this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.