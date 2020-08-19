NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Antelope County, Nebraska, will hold a public hearing at the Antelope County Courthouse in Neligh Nebraska, on the 1st day of September 2020, at 9:30 A.M. for the purpose of presenting and adopting a One- and Six-Year Street Improvement Plan for said governing body. Anyone living within Antelope County, Nebraska, interested in the above notice may appear in person or by counsel and be heard. Antelope County Courthouse 501 M Street, Neligh, NE.

Antelope County, Nebraska

PUBLISH: August 19, 2020

