2026 General Election Notice, Antelope County Election Commissioner

GENERAL ELECTION NOTICE & OFFICES TO BE FILLED BY ELECTION AND FILING

DEADLINES

I, Lisa Payne, Antelope County Clerk/Election Commissioner, hereby give notice of the offices to be filled by election that will appear on the 2026 General Election Ballot to be held November 3rd, 2026, in Antelope County, Nebraska, as per State Statute 32-601. Notice is also given that the filing deadlines for such offices are July 15, 2026 for incumbents and August 3, 2026 for non-incumbents. An incumbent is anyone serving in an elective office, even if they are filing for an office other than the one in which they are presently serving, these individuals are required to file by July 15, 2026.

Name of offices for the General Election

COUNTY NONPARTISAN OFFICES

Antelope County Weed Authority – vote for up to 2;

VILLAGE OFFICES – (4-year term unless indicated)

Vote for up to Three: Clearwater Village; Orchard Village; Oakdale Village, Royal Village.

Vote for up to Two: Brunswick Village,

PUBLIC POWER DISTRICTS

Elkhorn Rural Public Power District-Subdivision 03 (6-year term);

North Central Public Power District- Subdivision 02 (6-year term);

EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNITS

Educational Service Unit #1 – District 09

Educational Service Unit #7 – District 01

Educational Service Unit #8 – District 03 & 05

The following offices will appear on the ballot, however filing deadlines have passed.

Name of offices for the General Election (Vote for One unless otherwise indicated):

PARTISAN OFFICES:

Senatorial Office – For United States Senator – 6-year term

Congressional Office – For Representative in Congress – District 03 – 2-year term.

For Governor and Lt. Governor– 4-year term.

For Secretary of State – 4-year term

For State Treasurer – 4-year term

For Attorney General – 4-year term

For Auditor of Public Accounts – 4-year term

OTHER STATE OFFICES – NONPARTISAN (Vote for ONE, 4-year terms unless indicated)

For Member of Legislature – District 40

For Member of the State Board of Education – District 06

Northeast Community College for Board of Governors-District 01;

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District for Board of Directors – Subdistrict 01 and At Large;

Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District for Board of Directors – Sub-districts 05, 06, 07 and At Large;

COUNTY PARTISAN OFFICES (vote for 1 unless indicated – all 4-year term)

For County Commissioner Districts 1, 3 and 5;

For County Assessor;

For County Attorney;

For County Clerk;

For County Clerk of the District Court;

For County Sheriff;

For County Treasurer;

For County Surveyor;

COUNTY NONPARTISAN OFFICES – Antelope County Airport Authority Board Member – 6-year term – vote for up to 2 and Antelope County Airport Authority Board Member – 4-year term – vote for up to 1;

CITY OFFICES (4-year term unless indicated)

City of Neligh – Council Members At Large (Vote for Two); for Mayor (Vote for One)

City of Elgin – Council Member -Ward 1 (Vote for One), Ward 2 (Vote for One); for Mayor (Vote for One)

City of Tilden – Council Members At Large (Vote for Three); for Mayor (Vote for One)

ANTELOPE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS FOR BOARD MEMBER (4-year terms unless indicated) (Vote for up to Three unless otherwise indicated) Summerland Public School; Neligh-Oakdale Public School; Elgin Public School.

OTHER SCHOOL DISTRICTS WITHIN ANTELOPE COUNTY 4-year terms (Class III) (Vote for up to Three unless otherwise indicated) Boone Central Public Schools; Plainview Public School; Creighton Public School; Elkhorn Valley Public School.

Dated this 22nd day of June 2026.

LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk/Election Commissioner

PUBLISH: June 24, 2026

ZNEZ