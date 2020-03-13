A friend of Catholic education, most notably at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School, will be laid to rest March 11 (today).

Dr. Dwaine J. Peetz Sr., M.D., 96, passed away on Friday, March 6. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Francis of Catholic Church in Neligh, Nebraska, with Father Pat Nields officiating.

On Monday afternoon, PJCC Principal Betty Getzfred reflected on the role Dr. Peetz had in creating the parochial school.

She said Dr. Peetz “was one of 10 laymen who had the vision in 1966 to build a school to provide Catholic education and to secure the foundation of Catholic education to build a legacy that passes on our Catholic faith to the next generation. These men were able to achieve this goal because others have helped. Each person had a vital role in building a Christian community that fosters the spiritual and academic growth of the students based on Catholic values.

“Dr. Peetz was a person who remained steadfast in his faith and committed to the ideals of a school – based on the Catholic faith,” she said. “I thank him for sharing the vision and being so incredibly supportive. He understood the importance of having a Catholic faith-based school and helped make it possible. His generous gifts of time, expertise and support are deeply appreciated. Beyond the monetary impact, his involvement in this school makes us better as students, teachers, and leaders.”

Mrs. Getzfred went on to say, “Dr. Peetz was a servant leader, not to be served but to serve … Thank you for your support of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic School for more than half a century.”

Peetz grew up near Sidney, Nebraska, graduating from Sidney St. Patrick’s Academy in 1940, a salutatorian at 16 years of age. He joined the U.S. Navy and served during World War II. He served three stints of active duty, starting in January 1943 and concluding in 1954, rising in rank to Lieutenant.

In 1959 he came to Neligh and opened a family medical practice until retiring in 2001.

He is survived by his wife, Carmen; children, Susan (Delbert) Ames, Dwaine (Cathy) Peetz Jr., Forrest “Frosty” (Melanie) Peetz, Thomas (Carolyn) Peetz, Mary Candace Pelster, Kristi (Gerald) Zimmer, Stephanie (David) Scott, and Katie (Mike) Thiele; 27 grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren; sisters, Rose Thomas and Elaine Glanz, sister-in-law Betty Peetz; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

With few local races to vote on, just 24 percent of the eligible voters in Antelope County went to the polls on May 15.

Of the few contested races in Antelope County were two contested county commissioner seats. In District #1 Republican Primary, challenger Dean Smith defeated Greg Koinzan. Smith received 121 votes to just 44 for Koinzan. Smith will now face Democrat Incumbent Jerald Schwager in the general election.

In District #3, Incumbent Eddie J. Schindler lost to challenger Allan K. Bentley by a margin of 107 to 85. Bentley likely will be elected in November as there is no one else running in District #3.

Seats on the District #18 Board of Education, Mayor and Elgin City Council will be decided at the general election in November.

Election results were posted last week at www.elginreview.com.